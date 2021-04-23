Organics curbside pickup may be pushed back to next spring.

The Town of Creston’s Manager of Engineering Colin Farynowksi outlined key factors to Council as to why an autumn start wouldn’t be advisable.

Farynowksi said the Regional District of Central Kootenay is working toward having the facility ready for use in Fall 2020, but they have indicated that starting collection of organic material (for the first time) during winter months will be operationally difficult. So, the RDCK recommends that organic material NOT be accepted until the spring of 2022.

It is a timeline and sentiment shared by Creston’s neighbours Castlegar and Nelson who, according to Farynowski, will be launching their respective programs then.

In addition, Creston is still waiting for the Province’s decision on the CleanBC Organics Infrastructure and Collection Program grant that would help launch the project. Should Creston be awarded it, its $75,000 investment, would be announced in July 2021, at the earliest.

Another cost saving measure would be to wait until Creston, Castlegar and Nelson work together to purchase all bins required for the programs at the same time, flexing their purchasing power.

Council agreed with Farynowski’s assessment.

The other option of moving forward regardless was described to Council as having the potential for being derailed and encountering unforeseen service delivery costs. Also, that a rocky start to the program could negatively impact the community’s perception of the enhanced service and potentially impact the community’s waste reduction goals.