Residents of three homes on Fife Road near Christina Lake awoke in the middle of the night to water and debris inundating their properties from a nearby creek that had breached its banks. The RDKB has issued evacuation orders for the homes and is investigating the cause of the flood. (Supplied by the RDKB)

An evacuation order has been given to three homes on the east side of Christina Lake due to flooding in the Fife Road area.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) believe the cause of the flood was from debris blocking a creek mixed with rain throughout the night that gave way in the early morning hours.

“We’re thankful no one was hurt and we’re working closely with staff from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development today to investigate the specific cause of the flood,” said Mark Stephens, EOC Director for the RDKB. “Creek levels have dropped and rain has let up so we can now take a closer look at what happened and why.”

According to Stephens, engineers are investigating the site but the creek has shown signs of beaver activity and instream works.

The RDKB said no one was injured in the incident and the residents are being helped in finding a temporary place to stay in Christina Lake.

After this incident, the RDKB is reminding everyone to stay away from edges of watercourses and to report erosion and flooding to the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456.