Multiple calls related to erratic behaviour and mental health were reported by Creston RCMP over the past week.

On April 20th one case involved a suicide attempt, while later in the week police would be called to aid in another serious matter.

“Police responded to a report of a missing adult male in the Creston area with mental health-related issues,” said Cpl. Evan Diachok. “Police conducted an extensive search but were unable to locate him. On April 23rd, Police located the missing male in serious condition after a mental health-related incident.”

Emergency Health services arrived and rushed the man to the hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Full Creston Media Report

Police received 60 calls for assistance from April 19th to April 25th, 2021.

April 19, 2021

Responded to multiple requests for assistance in relation to harassing communications, mental health act, threats and traffic-related files.

April 20, 2021

Responded to a hit and run in front of the Dairy Queen, where a vehicle was attempting to make a turn and was struck from behind by a blue car. No licence plate was obtained and Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle.

Responded to multiple false business alarms in Crawford Bay, which were all directly related to a wind storm power outage.

Responded to a mental health related complaint involving a suicide attempt.

April 21, 2021

Responded to Threats of a Justice Official, where Creston RCMP are seeking charges against a Creston man who had threatened harm to Justice related professionals.

Responded to two domestic assault related files.

Responded to a picnic table which was set on fire at the Creston Visitors Centre, which occurred in the early hours of April 21 st . Photographs of the suspects were obtained and Police are attempting to ID the suspects.

April 22, 2021

Responded to a 911 call from a mother who stated that her adult son was intoxicated and causing problems in her residence and may end up assaulting her. Police attended and an adult male was arrested and taken to the Creston Detachment cell block.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had accidentally driven into a Telus power box on 16 th Street causing service outages in Town. Extensive damage occurred and Police are continuing the investigation.

April 23, 2021

Police were called to Crawford Bay after a male called the RCMP to report that he had been stabbed by a person known to him. Upon Police attendance, the suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending. The victim’s injuries were addressed and they are recovering.

Responded to numerous neighbour disputes and harassing communication files.

April 24, 2021

Police responded to a report of gunshots being fired in Erickson. The persons responsible for the gunshots were located and Police confirmed that all laws and safety procedures were being adhered to with respect to firearms.

April 25, 2021

Police responded to two separate reports of Sudden Deaths. Both instances appeared to be males who died from natural causes. BC Coroner Service and G.F. Oliver funeral home provided assistance with both males.

Cpl. Evan Diachok – 2021-04-26