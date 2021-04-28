Council convened to break ground on the site where the Creston Emergency Services Building (CESB) is expected to have more activity by May 3rd.

“I really appreciate that we were able to do this today,” said Mayor Ron Toyota. “It’s historic for us because it has taken several years. I think this is the beginning and hopefully, it won’t be too long before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.”

The new facility will house Creston Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance as well as the Work Experience Program (WEP) firefighters. The 10-month construction project is being managed by Chandos Construction Ltd., led by Creston local David Earl. In addition, local businesses within the Creston Valley and the Kootenays are expected to pitch in.

“We are so enthusiastic to be moving the Creston Emergency Services Building project forward, but even more so to be moving forward with the intent of staying local and supporting the Creston Valley in as many ways as possible”, said Michael Moore, Chief Administrative Officer. “Chandos Construction reached out to several local electrical and mechanical contractors, and we are pleased to announce that Mayday Electric of Creston and Venture Mechanical of Castlegar have been brought in to the construction management team as local design-assist trade contractors, providing advice on the final electrical and mechanical design elements. Their work in finalizing the electrical and mechanical systems for the Creston Emergency Services Building will help ensure that the most cost-effective systems are attained for this facility.”

In the week prior to the ceremony, work had already started. Water and sewer services were extended into the property in preparation for site excavation and foundation work that will be starting in May. Infrastructure Services crews will be undertaking the installation of all on-site systems on the property once the water, storm and sanitary sewer services are completed.

For Creston Fire Chief Jared Riel, it is a long due step in the right direction.

“[We] are very excited to see the hard work of Council and staff to keep this project moving forward,” said Riel. “The firefighters are really excited to see a new facility go up and we are really looking forward to seeing its progress this summer.”

The prefabricated composite concrete structure panels, which are the key components of the CESB, are expected to arrive on-site by late June. According to the Town, once there, the facility will visually take shape at the 1505 Cook Street property next to Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer.

“The sheer amount of work that has been done with the intention of reducing project costs in as many ways as possible by the project consultants, the Technical Building Advisory Committee and Town staff is truly remarkable,” Mayor Toyota added. “This includes changing the building materials from primarily wood to prefabricated composite concrete panels, a reduction in the building footprint itself, and the hiring of Chandos Construction to ensure that each element of the project is at the lowest possible cost.”

Following the ceremony, Council reconvened and voted to adopt the Five Year Financial Plan (2021-2025) Amendment Bylaw which included the CESB budget increase to $7 million. Councillor Ellen Tzakis, who opposed the increased spending for the project, was not present for the bylaw adoption nor the ceremony.

