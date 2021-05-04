Who knows what cuddles lurk, stealing hearts of men?

The Shadow knows…

Shadow is a short-haired black and white fellow who is about 10 years old. He is a master at head-bumps, and a sweet cat who enjoys a gentle brush and petting. Shadow would love to be the boy for you!

He is also neutered and immunized. Won’t you give Shadow a fur-ever home?

As PAWS is closed to public viewing, the best thing to do if you’re interested in Shadow is to download an application (under the ‘Adopt’ tab) from the PAWS website ( pawscreston.ca ) and email it to pets@pawscreston.ca

Once you’ve been approved, PAWS will contact you to arrange to meet him.