B.C. has recorded 2,174 new COVID-19 infections over the weekend with 106 reported in Interior Health.

Breaking down the weekend’s cases:

Friday to Saturday: 835

Saturday to Sunday: 671

Sunday to Monday: 668

Locally, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) said 67 new cases were reported between April 23rd to 29th in the East Kootenay. The region has seen 754 infections since the pandemic began.

Breaking down the East Kootenay’s new case numbers from April 18th to 24th:

Cranbrook: 18

Golden: 15

Fernie: 13

Creston: 8

Kimberley: 7

Windermere: 4

The slight difference in reporting days is due to the BCCDC updating their local health area numbers every Wednesday, while regional numbers are updated on Fridays.

In the Interior Health region, 562 active cases remain, with 29 people being treated in hospital and 18 in intensive care.

As of Monday, May 3rd, IH reports that 10,382 people have recovered out of its 11,075 total cases.

131 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in the Interior Health region so far.

Provincially, 7,327 cases remain active, while 474 people have been hospitalized from the illness, while 176 of them are in the ICU.

The BCCDC said the province has seen a total of 131,656 cases since the virus was first detected in B.C., and 122,518 people have since recovered.

15 deaths have occurred in B.C. over the weekend. COVID-19 has been attributed to 1,596 fatalities across the province.

So far, 1,877,330 vaccine doses have been administered across the province.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. will get a significant influx of vaccines over the next month.

“In the month of May alone, we’ll be receiving over a million doses of vaccine available for people across the province,” said Henry. “It means that everybody who is eligible will have access to a vaccine before Canada Day.”

With the increased supply of vaccines, Henry said the interval between doses may also be reduced.

“We are looking at the potential of decreasing the interval to less than 16 weeks for most people,” explained Henry. “As we open up immunization to all adults, and we get everybody their fist dose, we’ll be able to speed up dose two as well. We’re looking at how we do that in the coming months and weeks ahead.”

Current COVID-19 statistics:

Mortality rate (deaths to total recoveries): Province-wide: 1.3%. Interior Health: 1.26%.

Recovery rate (recoveries to total cases): Province-wide: 93.05%. Interior Health: 93.74%.

Tests (total and new): Province-wide: 2,547,386 total, 7,429 new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 253,163 total, 814 new (Sunday to Monday).

Positive test rate (total and new): Province-wide: 5.17% total, 8.99% new (Sunday to Monday). Interior Health: 4.37% total, 3.19% new (Sunday to Monday).



More: BCCDC COVID-19 data (BCCDC)