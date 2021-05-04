The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser will not be taking to Canyon Street en mass this year.

Men rocking a pair of bright red high heels may instead film themselves strutting their stuff, and then send the footage to the Kootenai Community Centre Society (KCCS).

“We’re asking people to do the walks on their own or in small groups of work cohorts or family groups,” said KCCS Board Member and Walk a Mile Organiser Rhonda Kirby. “Film and photograph that walk and then submit that to us so we can put it together for a montage.”

For men who somehow do not already own a pair of lipstick-red heels, KCCS will gladly provide them.

“We have beautiful high-heel red shoes in sizes from in sizes from 9 up to, I think, 13,” Kirby added. “They are designed for men.”

The shoes are reserved for participants. There is still plenty of time from now until the deadline to collect pledges, record and shoot the fierce walk, and then return the shoes and pledges to KCCS. Kirby only asks that the raised funds come in cheque or cash form as that portion of the fundraiser is not online.

“Participating walkers are invited to register their walk at www.kootenaicommunitycentre.org, all walks must be completed with video and photos submitted by June 6th, with the awards ceremony slated for June 19th,” said long-time participant and Fundraising Committee Member Blaze Dobson.

In addition, there will also be prizes for the most pledges and the most unique place to walk for groups and individuals.

Unfortunately, the global pandemic cancelled last year’s Walk a Mile event.

“It’s such an important event,” Dobson added. “It gives men a fun opportunity to challenge sexualized violence with less defensiveness and denial.”