Casey Staple (left) and Craig Wood (right) proudly display their growlers (Supplied by Jensen Shields)

Creston’s newest watering hole is nearing its grand opening with only a few finishing touches needed.

What used to be the local Greyhound station is completely refurbished and encapsulated within a larger beer brewing and tasting facility.

Part owner Craig Wood said the design came from a Nelson-based architect and the materials were sourced locally.

“We’ve been in construction mode since November,” said Craig as he began pointing out the rustic wooden long tables. “Handmade, Douglas Fir right from the Valley. J.H. Huscroft, they supplied us with the lumber, that’s why we stamp their logo on there. We buy everything in our own province or at least in Canada.”

In addition, the printing press-like menu behind the bar was made possible by LazerShark Woodcraft and Engraving.

As for the product, Casey ‘the Brewer’ Staple said all of the beer will be ready soon and available on tap. However, their ability to sell pends on Liquor Distribution Branch registration approval.

“We’re hoping we can get in just before the long weekend,” Craig added. “At least we can open up the patio.”

Just as with any micro-brewery, locals are encouraged to fill their reusable growlers but there will brews in cans available as well.

In an effort to support local businesses, Craig said patrons may bring in to-go food from neighbouring restaurants if they wish. Also, William Tell Cider will be on tap and local red, white, and rosé wines are on the menu too.

Jensen from Juice FM and Casey sat down after a full brewery tour. For the full interview click on the player below.