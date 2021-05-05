NewsHealth Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 12 to 15 SHARE ON: Mohamed Fahim, staff Wednesday, May. 5th, 2021 (Supplied by First National Health Authority, Twitter)It could be a significant milestone in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Canadian schools.Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine can now be given to teens 12 to 15 years old.It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine Health Canada has authorized for use in children.Health Canada initially authorized the vaccine for use in people 16 years of age and older on December 9th.