With support from the BC Wildfire Service, the Slocan Integral Forestry Cooperative is conducting an ecosystem restoration burn near Winlaw.

The burn will cover up to 500-hectares about three kilometres southeast of the townsite.

Fire crews said the burn could begin as early as Wednesday, May 12th, weather depending.

“Burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal, though light smoke may linger in the following days.”

Smoke may be visible from Winlaw and those driving along Highway 6.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the key goals of the restorations is: