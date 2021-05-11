Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in two Creston Elementary schools over the past week.

School District #8 Kootenay Lake Superintendent Dr. Christine Perkins said those who had tested positive are now self isolating. Meanwhile, the school district with support from Interior Health initiated contact tracing protocols to halt the virus from spreading further.

“Only the health authority can determine who is a close contact,” Dr. Perkins said. “If you are contacted by Interior Health, please follow their advice. If you are not contacted by Interior Health, it has been determined that your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19.”

Dr. Perkins confirmed in a letter dated May 6th that multiple members of the Erickson Elementary School community tested positive for COVID-19. In a subsequent letter dated May 8th, Dr. Perkkins said that only one member from Adam Robertson Elementary confirmed having the virus. A link to the exposure updates may be found here.

According to the Interior Health school exposures website, the possible exposures were on May 3rd and the 4th.

“Students should continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway,” Dr. Perkins added. “As a reminder, please continue daily health checks to monitor your child for illness. We will continue to work closely with Interior Health to provide ongoing communication as required.”