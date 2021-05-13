NewsGreyhound Canada cutting all routes and ending operations SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, contributor, Thursday, May. 13th, 2021 Greyhound Bus - Wikimedia CommonsGreyhound Canada is cutting all bus routes across the country.The company says it’s shutting down its intercity operations in Canada after nearly a century of service.Its remaining routes in Ontario and Quebec will cease permanently at midnight Thursday.The company’s American affiliate, Greyhound Lines, Inc., will continue to operate cross-border routes to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver once the border reopens