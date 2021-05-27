NewsMinimal COVID-19 case counts reported in the East Kootenay SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff Thursday, May. 27th, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay)Kimberley has not reported a single case of COVID-19 for three weeks, as only 13 new cases were reported in Creston, Cranbrook, Fernie, Windermere, and Golden combined.The latest case data comes from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). Reporting new case counts between May 16th and 22nd, Fernie saw the largest number of new COVID-19 cases with six. However, it’s a decrease of five new cases from the previous week.Creston only reported two new cases, the same for Cranbrook and Golden, while Windermere only had one.Below are the newly reported COVID-19 cases across the East Kootenay since the start of May:Localized new COVID-19 case data between May 16th and May 22nd, 2021. (Supplied by BC Centre for Disease Control)Creston (+2)New Cases2 new cases – May 16th to 22nd0 new cases – May 9th to 15th6 new cases – May 2nd to 8thVaccination Rate – As of May 24th55% – 18+ with one vaccine doseCranbrook (-2)New Cases2 new cases – May 16th to 22nd4 new cases – May 9th to 15th7 new cases – May 2nd to 8thVaccination Rate – As of May 24th59% – 18+ with one vaccine doseKimberley (-)New Cases0 new cases – May 16th to 22nd0 new cases – May 9th to 15th0 new cases – May 2nd to 8thVaccination Rate – As of May 24th63% – 18+ with one vaccine doseFernie (-5)New Cases6 new cases – May 16th to 22nd11 new cases – May 9th to 15th5 new cases – May 2nd to 8thVaccination Rate – As of May 24th55% – 18+ with one vaccine doseWindermere (-)New Cases1 new case – May 16th to 22nd1 new case – May 9th to 15th6 new cases – May 2nd to 8thVaccination Rate – As of May 24th75% – 18+ with one vaccine doseGolden (-)New Cases2 new cases – May 16th to 22nd2 new cases – May 9th to 15th12 new cases – May 2nd to 8thVaccination Rate – As of May 24th75% – 18+ with one vaccine doseIt’s another positive week for the East Kootenay in terms of new COVID-19 transmission, with a net decrease of five new cases across all communities.While Fernie has seen the largest number of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, they had a five-case drop last week, potentially showing positive signs of decreased transmission.As a whole, the East Kootenay’s average daily rate of transmission is among the lowest in British Columbia.