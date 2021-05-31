Early Sunday morning, a Castlegar man went to the Castlegar RCMP detachment claiming someone entered his house with a handgun and shot him.

Officers said the 54-year-old Castlegar man did have a gunshot wound in his abdomen and was taken to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital where he was later released after receiving treatment.

After going to the resident in the 700 block of Columbia Avenue, police said there was evidence found supporting the report of the victim being shot in his house.

“Currently the victim is not cooperative with police and at this time the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and is believed to be either a targeted attack or an accidental shooting,” said Castlegar RCMP.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.