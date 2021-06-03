NewsRivers in the Kootenays almost open for fishing once again SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff Thursday, Jun. 3rd, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay)Starting June 14th, people will once again be able to fish rivers and streams in the area. While fishing is open all year, rivers in the Kootenay region are always closed from the start of April to mid-June.According to Reiker Krenz, a B.C. Conservation Officer in Cranbrook, spring is when Cutthroat and Rainbow Trout spawn and it is important that the yearly spawn is not disturbed, to ensure a healthy population of fish.“While they’re spawning, the rivers are closed for fishing and when they’re finished spawning, that’s when the rivers open up,” said Krenz. “During that time, most of the rivers are very high as well, so they are not the most desirable to fish anyway, but to protect the spawning trout is the biggest reason why they are closed.”Fishers in the area should also be aware of changes to the Freshwater Fishing Regulations Synopsis.Krenz said changes to the regulations are made by lawmakers and biologists, with updates often being added because of new information regarding certain fish populations.“Many lakes in B.C. are stocked with trout from hatcheries, but the ones like in St. Mary Lake are not stocked,” said Krenz. “I know many rivers have restrictions on retention of trout, because those are wild fish. I would assume that played into the reduction of the retention quota for cutthroat trout on the St. Mary’s.”The synopsis is updated every two years by the B.C. Government and this year multiple provincial and Kootenay specific regulations have been changed.ProvincialUpon officer request, electronic licences are now acceptedPaper licences will still be required when retaining:Hatchery Steelhead, Chinook, Shuswap Lake Char or Rainbow Trout, or Kootenay Lake Rainbow TroutRegion 4 – KootenayBurton Creek/Caribou CreekSimplification of water-specific closuresPend d’Oreille RiverNew unlimited daily quota of WalleyePrevious daily quota was zeroNew daily quota is unlimitedSt. Mary LakeCan no longer retain Cutthroat TroutPrevious daily quota was fiveNew daily quota is zeroKootenay Lake, Upper West ArmAllows retention of KokaneeOnly from April 1st to April 3rd and from July 1st to July 2stRegion-wideAmendment to the regional daily quota regulationPrevious daily quota was 15 fish of any sizeNew daily quota is 15 fish, but no more than five fish over 30 cmRegion 8 – OkanaganChristina LakeRemoval of the barbless hook regulationBarbed hooks are now permitted on Christina LakeGarnet LakeNo fishing year-roundKalamalka LakeIncreased retention for KokaneeNew daily quota is fivePrevious daily quota was twoaTuc-el-nuit, Gallagher, Wood, Arlington 1, 2, and 3, Kalamalka, and Little Pinaus LakesDaily quota of Perch is now 20 fish for all lakesDaily quota of on Tuc-el-nuit and Gallagher Lakes is now 8 Bass fishSpukunne, Leonard, Kentucky SE Pothole, Haggkvist, Garrison, Fly Fish 1 and 2 LakesRemoval of water-specific regulationsReverts to regional regulationsMORE: Freshwater Fishing Regulations Synopsis (B.C. Government) *** Story by Josiah Spyker ***