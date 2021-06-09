There will be 56 more affordable rental homes coming to various communities throughout the West Kootenay.

“People across the Kootenays know how important housing is to their own, their neighbours’, and their community’s wellbeing,” said Katrine Conroy, Kootenay-West MLA. “Communities big and small have been feeling the housing crunch for years, and it’s great to see organizations in Fruitvale, Slocan, and New Denver working in partnership with our government to create much-needed homes.”

“For people living in small towns, safe, affordable, and accessible housing can be hard to come by,” said Brittny Anderson, Nelson-Creston MLA. “I couldn’t be happier to announce the partnership between the Kaslo Housing Society and the province to create ten new homes for people from all walks of life, and am so grateful to the Society for their work.”

The 56 affordable homes being built are broken down by the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society building 28 homes in Fruitvale, the Village of Slocan will build eight, and another ten being built by the New Denver and Area Housing Society. The remaining ten houses will be built by the Kaslo Housing Society.

Throughout the province, the Community Housing Fund will provide about 2,455 rental homes for individuals, families, seniors, people with disabilities, and Indigenous people.