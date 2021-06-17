The name of the 26-year-old Creston man who was found dead in his home near the community in 2015 has been made public.

Police officials have released Clint Wolfleg’s name in hopes of advancing the investigation into his death.

On May 31, 2015, Creston RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death after Wolfleg’s remains were found in his home on Lower Kootenay Band lands.

At the time, RCMP officials said limited details were released to protect the integrity of the investigation.

“The BC Major Crime Unit is publicly identifying the deceased as Clint Wolfleg in hopes of advancing its investigation into Clint’s death,” said Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner of the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit (MCU).

Wolfleg’s name is being released just over six years after his body was found.

“Major crime investigators are aware that people in the Creston area or who resided in the Creston area at the time, may possess information that would be of value to the case. Our hope is that those individuals, who have been reluctant to come forward in the past, will be encouraged to speak with our team, and help us answer some difficult questions for Clint’s loved ones,” said Aschenbrenner.

An investigation by the BC Coroners Service is ongoing to determine Wolfleg’s exact cause of death, when it happened and where he was.

Information into the case can be called into the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.