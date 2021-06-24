NewsHundreds of burial sites found near former Saskatchewan residential school SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, contributor, Wednesday, Jun. 23rd, 2021 Vista Stock photoHundreds of unmarked burial sites have been found near a former residential school in Saskatchewan.The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan issued a media advisory on Wednesday saying they completed a radar scan of the area around the Marieval Indian Residential School making the horrific discovery.An official announcement is expected to be made on Thursday.