With the extreme heat forecasted, water systems throughout the Regional District of Central Kootenay are experiencing high water usage and declining reservoir levels.

The RDCK has put in effect mandatory Stage 2 Water Conservation Measures for the Lister, Riondel, and Edgewood Water Systems.

As part of Stage 2 Water Measures:

Watering trees Shrubs Gardens Lawns 6:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. 8:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Watering trees Shrubs Gardens Lawns Watering can Hand-held hose Anytime



Along with those three water systems going into Stage 2, the Erickson Water System is being put into mandatory Stage 3 Water Conservation Measures.

According to the RDCK, the Arrow Creek water treatment plant, which supplies Creston and the Erickson Water System, has critically low reservoir levels.

As part of Stage 3 Water Measures:

Watering lawns Prohibited

Watering new lawns Gardens Trees Shrubs 6:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. 8:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Watering trees Shrubs Gardens Lawns Watering can Hand-held hose Anytime



As well, commercial agriculture producers are being asked to limit crop irrigation to between 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m..

“The Arrow Creek water treatment plant continues to operate at maximum capacity, and demand is exceeding supply,” said Jason McDiarmid, RDCK Utility Services Manager. “We are requesting that commercial agricultural producers voluntarily reduce their water consumption to help replenish reservoir levels.”

