Inuk leader Mary Simon has been named Canada’s 30th Governor-General. She is Canada’s first Indigenous Governor-General.

Simon is from Nunavik, in northern Quebec, and is an Officer of the Order of Canada. She has worked as an Arctic Ambassador and is an advocate for Inuit culture. Simon has also held posts as Canada’s Ambassador to Denmark.

The appointment comes five months after Julie Payette was forced to resign after a report of a toxic work environment in her office.

Simon was among twelve candidates for the post of representative of the Queen in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Queen Elizabeth approved the appointment.