182 communities across British Columbia will receive provincial funding to help adult, family and Indigenous-focused literacy programs.

According to government officials, an estimated 700,000 people in B.C. have challenges with literacy, numeracy and digital literacy. The funds will help pre-existing programs support their communities.

“The everyday impact of building literacy on our communities will be felt for generations. Literacy and numeracy programs help people fill out application forms, understand health information, help kids with their homework, establish household budgets, and read and understand labels,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training. “It goes beyond that, too. For many adult learners, literacy programs are an important first step in an educational journey to post-secondary studies as they work toward career and life goals for themselves and their families.”

The literacy programs are provided for free and delivered by community organizations, Indigenous-led organizations and public post-secondary institutions.

“It is never too late to develop literacy skills, and the skills gained can change lives in so many ways. Adult literacy programs are an investment in an individual that impacts whole communities,” said Margaret Sutherland, executive director, Decoda Literacy Solutions, the only province-wide literacy organization in British Columbia to provide service and support to more than 400 communities.

The funds will help support the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy Program in Cranbrook, Creston, Elk Valley, Golden and Windermere Valley.

The Province is investing $2.9 million that will support 97 programs, delivered by 66 organizations in 128 communities throughout the province.