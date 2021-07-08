Just eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the East Kootenay last week, with none in Kimberley, Creston and Golden.

After two weeks of having the highest new case count in the region, both the Fernie and Windermere areas have each reported three new cases.

The week before, both areas of our region had significantly higher numbers, with 14 infections in Fernie and 13 in Windermere.

Infections remain low elsewhere in the region, as Cranbrook reported just one last week.

Kimberley, Golden and Creston have not reported any new cases last week. Creston is in its third week with no cases, while Golden is in its fifth zero-case week.

Vaccination rates have risen in some areas but stalled in others. Cranbrook, Fernie and Creston have not changed, their respective rates remained at 71%, 74% and 62% of their 18+ population with at least one dose. Meanwhile, other areas of the region have each gone up by 1%, with 77% in Kimberley and 81% in both Windermere and Golden.

Data released from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) was released on Thursday and covers June 27th to July 3rd.

New cases since May 30th follows, numbers in brackets represent cases per 100,000 people from June 28th to July 4th:

Cranbrook (1): New cases: May 30th to June 5th – 8 June 6th to 12th – 19 June 13th to 19th – 10 June 20th to 26th – 1 June 27th to July 3rd – 1 18+ vaccination rate (as of July 5th): 71%

Kimberley (0): New cases: May 30th to June 5th – 1 June 6th to 12th – 1 June 13th to 19th – 2 June 20th to 26th – 1 June 27th to July 3rd – 0 18+ vaccination rate (as of July 5th): 77%

Fernie (2): New cases: May 30th to June 5th – 2 June 6th to 12th – 3 June 13th to 19th – 19 June 20th to 26th – 14 June 27th to July 3rd – 3 18+ vaccination rate (as of July 5th): 74%

Windermere (5): New cases: May 30th to June 5th – 3 June 6th to 12th – 8 June 13th to 19th – 21 June 20th to 26th – 13 June 27th to July 3rd – 3 18+ vaccination rate (as of July 5th): 81%

Creston (0): New cases: May 30th to June 5th – 4 June 6th to 12th – 6 June 13th to 19th – 0 June 20th to 26th – 0 June 27th to July 3rd – 0 18+ vaccination rate (as of July 5th): 62%

Golden (0): New cases: May 30th to June 5th – 0 June 6th to 12th – 0 June 13th to 19th – 0 June 20th to 26th – 0 June 27th to July 3rd – 0 18+ vaccination rate (as of July 5th): 81%



More: B.C. COVID-19 Data (BCCDC)