NewsCreston by-election dates set SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Monday, Jul. 12th, 2021 (Supplied by Sam Pike)Following the resignation of two Councillors, Karen Unruh and Ellen Tzakis, the dates for the Creston by-election are set.On June 30th, Town Council appointed Kirsten Dunbar as the Chief Election Officer and Marsha Neufeld and Donna Cassel as the Deputy Election Officers.Important dates:Advance elector registrationJuly 27thCandidate nomination periodAugust 3rd – August 13thAdvance voting daysSeptember 1stSeptember 8thGeneral voting daySeptember 18thTo find out if you are currently registered and eligible to vote, or for further information related to the candidate nomination period please email elections@creston.ca, call 250-428-2214, or visit Town Hall at 238-10th Avenue North.