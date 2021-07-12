Following the resignation of two Councillors, Karen Unruh and Ellen Tzakis, the dates for the Creston by-election are set.

On June 30th, Town Council appointed Kirsten Dunbar as the Chief Election Officer and Marsha Neufeld and Donna Cassel as the Deputy Election Officers.

Important dates:

  • Advance elector registration
    • July 27th
  • Candidate nomination period
    • August 3rd – August 13th
  • Advance voting days
    • September 1st
    • September 8th
  • General voting day
    • September 18th

To find out if you are currently registered and eligible to vote, or for further information related to the candidate nomination period please email elections@creston.ca, call 250-428-2214, or visit Town Hall at 238-10th Avenue North.