Following the resignation of two Councillors, Karen Unruh and Ellen Tzakis, the dates for the Creston by-election are set.

On June 30th, Town Council appointed Kirsten Dunbar as the Chief Election Officer and Marsha Neufeld and Donna Cassel as the Deputy Election Officers.

Important dates:

Advance elector registration July 27th

Candidate nomination period August 3rd – August 13th

Advance voting days September 1st September 8th

General voting day September 18th



To find out if you are currently registered and eligible to vote, or for further information related to the candidate nomination period please email elections@creston.ca, call 250-428-2214, or visit Town Hall at 238-10th Avenue North.