16 wildfires are burning across the East Kootenay and into the Creston area on Monday morning, with six under control, and four burning out of control.

Three new wildfires were discovered around the region on Sunday, the largest being a 100-hectare blaze near Redding Creek.

Another new fire was reported near Corney Creek in Purcell Wilderness Conservancy Provincial Park. It is 5 hectares in size as of Monday.

Both fires are believed to be caused by a lightning strike.

The smallest new fire was discovered southeast of Canal Flats, it is a 0.04-hectare fire about 8 kilometres away from White Swan Forest Service Road. Its cause is unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, four wildfires are burning out of control across the region. The largest out of control burn is a 50-hectare fire in the Cultus Creek area about eight kilometres west of Kootenay Lake.

A 15-hectare blaze is burning in the Komma Creek area, southeast of Kianuko Provincial Park.

About six kilometers east of Kootenay Lake, a 1.5-hectare fire is burning near Akokli Creek.

In the Bill Nye Mountain area, southeast of Wasa, a 0.5-hectare wildfire is burning out of control.

All out-of-control wildfires across the region are believed to be caused by lightning strikes, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

A 3-hectare lightning-caused fire south of Canal Flats on the west side of Kootenay River is now being held.

Firefighters are continuing to hold two other fires: one is a lightning-caused wildfire in the Granite Creek area is now being held. Previous estimates said the fire was 40 hectares in size, but it has since been corrected to about 26 hectares. The other is a 1.31-hectare fire in the Gold Mountain area, about 15 kilometres west of Lake Koocanusa.

The remaining fires are all under control, including a 1.1-hectare wildfire is under control in the Galloway area after it prompted an Evacuation Order of 46 nearby properties.

A 29-hectare wildfire in the Moyie River area, a 5-hectare wildfire in Dry Creek north of Canal Flats and the 1.5 hectare Bear Creek fire east of Invermere are all under control. Small fires near Barkshanty Creek, about a Kilometre and a half east of Moyie Lake and Teepee creek are under control. they are 0.1 and 0.01 hectares respectively.

As of Monday morning, over 300 wildfires are burning across the province.