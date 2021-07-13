While firefighters maintain control of six wildfires across the East Kootenay, six wildfires around the region and into the Creston area continue to burn out of control.

The largest fire is burning at an estimated 460 hectares in the Cultus Creek area, about eight kilometres west of Kootenay Lake.

Southeast of Kianuko Provincial Park, the fire near Kamma Creek has grown and is estimated to be burning across 140 hectares of forest.

About 11 kilometres east of Kootenay Lake, a 100-hectare wildfire is active in the Redding Creek area. Another is close by and estimated to be 95 hectares in size near Akokli Creek.

North of there, a 5-hectare wildfire is burning out of control near Corney Creek in the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy Provincial Park area.

The smallest out-of-control wildfire is a 0.6-hectare burn in the Bill Nye Mountain area, southeast of Wasa.

A 0.04-hectare fire about 8 kilometres away from White Swan Forest Service Road is now being held.

A 3-hectare lightning-caused fire south of Canal Flats on the west side of Kootenay River is now under control.

The remaining fires are also under control, including a 1.1-hectare wildfire in the Galloway area after it prompted an Evacuation Order of 46 nearby properties on Thursday. Residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

More: Evacuation Order for Caithness Mobile Home Park lifted (July 8, 2021)

A 29-hectare wildfire in the Moyie River area, a 5-hectare wildfire in Dry Creek north of Canal Flats and the 1.5 hectare Bear Creek fire east of Invermere are all under control. Small fires near Barkshanty Creek, about a Kilometre and a half east of Moyie Lake and Teepee creek are under control. they are 0.1 and 0.01 hectares respectively.

As of Tuesday morning, over 300 wildfires are burning across the province.