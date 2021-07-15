Interior Health’s mobile vaccine clinic will pay a visit to Creston next Thursday and Friday.

IH officials said the clinics will offer residents their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if they have not received a shot yet. Second doses are also available for people who received their first more than 49 days before.

The clinic will be at the Creston and District Community Complex from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 22nd and July 23rd.

No appointments will be needed, as residents 12 and older can walk in, register and receive a shot on-site.

Other immunization clinics are still open, but you must book an appointment.