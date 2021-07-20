The Town of Creston is hosting a two-day mobile vaccination clinic.

The clinic is being held at the Creston & District Community Complex on July 22nd-23rd.

“The mobile clinics are open to anyone born in 2009 or earlier who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Interior Health. “Additionally, eligibility has expanded to include second doses for anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks (49 days) ago.”

Those wanting to get their vaccine can go with no appointment needed between 11:00 a.m. to 6:00