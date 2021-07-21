The BC Wildfire Service has issued a wind advisory for the Interior, southern Interior and southeastern B.C.

With the increased winds, BC Wildfire service officials said the spread of wildfires will likely increase and the direction of fires could change quickly.

BC Wildfire Service officials said it is important for the public to listen to evacuation orders because if they don’t, it may force fire crews to stop fighting the fire to keep people out of harm’s way.

According to BC Wildfire Service officials, people who decide to “wait and see” may find their escape routes blocked by abandoned vehicles or fallen trees.

BC Wildfire Service officials said beginning on Wednesday, July 21st, winds may get up to 50 to 70 km/h and last until the evening of Thursday, July 22nd.

There are still two large fires in the region continuing to grow.

The lightning-caused Bill Nye Mountain fire about seven kilometres southeast of Wasa is now at an estimated 956 hectares in size and 54 nearby properties are still on evacuation alert. The blaze was discovered on Saturday, July 10th.

The Akokli Creek fire, about seven kilometres east of Boswell has also grown and is now at an estimated 1,369 hectares in size. The fire was discovered on Friday, July 9th, and is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

An Evacuation Alert has been placed on the nearby communities as a result of the fire, along with an area restriction around the fire.

BC Wildfire Service officials said people should develop a household evacuation plan and assemble an emergency kit so they’re prepared in case of an evacuation.