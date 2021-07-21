Provincial officials said they will expand the number of $10-a-day child care spaces from 2,500 currently running in the province to 12,500 by December 2022.

B.C. government officials said they are now accepting applications from licensed child care providers who want to give families child care for $10 dollars per day.

Provincial officials said they are giving first priority to Indigenous-led child care, non-profit organizations, public sector organizations, child care based in community centres, child care on school grounds and home-based child care.

“We are so proud to provide $10-a-day care to local families,” said Alison Merton, director, Collingwood Neighbourhood House. “We get to see first-hand the life-changing impact that affordable, quality and inclusive child care has on families, and these benefits have a positive ripple effect on our staff, our community and our economy. We look forward to a full expansion of $10-a-day child care to every community across B.C. and for a plan that also includes investments into early childhood educators.”

4,000 spaces will be funded by the B.C. government and the other 6,000 will come from the federal government after the two governments partnered back on July 8th, 2021.

“A key goal under Childcare BC is to implement $10-a-day child care across the province,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care. “We’re adding nearly 4,000 new $10-a-day child care spaces in communities across the province, and we’re working with our federal counterparts to achieve the goal of inclusive, affordable, universal child care for all.”

B.C. government officials said adding more affordable child care spaces will help kids have access to early learning, but it will also help stimulate the economy.

“The majority of a child’s brain development happens in the first six years of their lives, which is why it’s so important to give children access to quality early learning experiences,” said Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development. “And investments in expanding quality, affordable inclusive child care also makes it possible for parents – particularly mothers – to rejoin the workforce, stimulating and supporting B.C.’s thriving economy.”

Eligible child care providers have until August 31st, 2021 to apply.