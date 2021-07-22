The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK), with the recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, has issued an evacuation order due to the Cultus Creek wildfire.

According to the RDCK, the order is in place for the area of Midge Creek to Next Creek, on the west shore of the south arm of Kootenay Lake, within the Kootenay Lake Provincial Park in Electoral Area A.

Crews said the Cultus Creek wildfire is burning at the size of 1,826 hectares.

“Residents and visitors are required to leave the Evacuation Order area immediately,” said the RDCK. “Evacuated residents are asked to go to their pre-arranged emergency locations and register online with Emergency Support Services (ESS). Short-term assistance for immediate needs of food, shelter, and clothing may be provided by ESS volunteers following registration at the above website.”

The Emergency Support Services said they may not be able to accommodate pets, so residents with pets are asked to please make sure they have the appropriate cages, food, water bowls, and to make sure they are wearing identification.