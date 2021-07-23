NewsCreston implements Stage 3 water restrictions SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff Friday, Jul. 23rd, 2021 (Supplied by Zach Stewart)Residents in Creston will not be able to water their lawns as the Town of Creston has placed mandatory Stage 3 Water Conservation Measures.Stage 3 water conservation means that residents are not allowed to water their lawns, but gardens, trees and shrubs can be watered between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Watering using drip irrigation, a watering can or handheld hose is allowed at any time.The measures came into effect at noon on Thursday.The water conservation measures will remain in effect until further notice.