The B.C. government and Interior Health are asking British Columbians to take precautions this week due to another heat warning.

The province says the extreme heat is expected to last from Wednesday, July 28 to Saturday, July 31st.

“Extreme heat is dangerous and can have devastating and deadly consequences,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Health authorities and BC Emergency Health Services are preparing to assist people in need during the heatwave. British Columbians must also make any necessary preparations ahead of time and take steps to ensure the safety of yourself and your loved ones.”

B.C. government officials said the nights will also stay warm, providing little relief and increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

“It is important to be aware of and follow the health guidelines provided to keep your body cool while temperatures outside rise,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer.

“This includes limiting physical activity outdoors, finding a cool, air-conditioned place and keeping hydrated, and taking extra care to check in with people most at risk, including infants and young children and older people.”

The province said they will work together with health authorities and local governments to take action to protect people and communities.

The actions would include the opening of cooling centres by local authorities, focused action throughout the health-care system with targeted support for vulnerable British Columbians and support for local communities and First Nations.

Below are some recommendations to reduce heat-related illnesses from Interior Health.