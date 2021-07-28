Fishing will not be allowed at certain times of the day for a number of rivers and streams in the Kootenays as the hot, dry weather continues.

Starting Thursday, no fishing will be allowed from 2 p.m. to midnight every day until September 15th.

Bodies of water included in the ban are Michel Creek (excluding Alexander Creek and its tributaries), Morrissey Creek, Lizard Creek, Coal Creek, Sand Creek and the St. Mary River from the outlet of the lake to its confluence with the Kootenay River, and all streams in Management Units 4-3 to 4-9. Columbia River and Kootenay River are exempt from the ban.

The Management Units stretch from the areas around Castlegar in the west over to Fort Steele and Jaffray in the east.

A map of the management areas can be found below.

More: Kootenay region fishing regulations (B.C. Government)