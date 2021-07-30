NewsCreston looking for candidates in by-election SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff Friday, Jul. 30th, 2021 (Supplied by Sam Pike)Candidate application will open on Tuesday for those wishing to run for a spot on Creston’s Town Council.Two seats will be filled in the upcoming by-election in September.Nominations open on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9 a.m. and close on August 13th at 4 p.m.Residents looking to run can apply online through the link below.More: Creston by-election criteria and application (Town of Creston) Tags: Creston