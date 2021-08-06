In part of the Government of B.C. trying to connect communities throughout the province, nine new electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations are being set up in the Kootenays.

“More and more British Columbians are switching to electric vehicles to save on fuel costs and reduce air pollution,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “Through CleanBC, we’re working with our partners to expand our EV charging network across the province, make it easier for drivers to go electric, and put B.C. on the road to a clean energy future.”

The charging stations will connect those driving on highways 3, 3A, and 95, making it easy for those traveling between Fernie and Rossland.

Nelson Hall Street Open now

Castlegar 6th Avenue Planned to open fall 2021

Trail Victoria Street Two stations Open now

Kootenay Bay Ferry terminal Two stations Planned to open summer 2021

Rossland Washington Street Open now

Creston Cook Street Planned to open fall 2021

Fernie 1791 9th Avenue Planned to open summer 2021



“With the recent heatwave, people across the Kootenays are more concerned about climate change than ever before and want to do what they can to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels,” said Brittny Anderson, Nelson-Creston MLA. “Installing nine new EV charging stations will make electric transportation more convenient and accessible.”

The Government of Canada has invested more than $1 billion to make EV’s more affordable and charging infrastructure more accessible.