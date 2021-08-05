The Nelson Police Department is investigating human remains that were found at Lakeside Park early this morning, August 5th.

“The Nelson Police, BC Ambulance Services, and the BC Coroner Services responded and confirmed the male was deceased upon arrival,” said officials. “The male has been identified as a local Nelson male in his 50’s. The family of the deceased has been notified.”

At this time, the incident is still under investigation.

Police are asking motorists that traveled the big orange bridge portion of Highway 3A to review their dashcam footage from 7:00 p.m. yesterday until 8:00 a.m. this morning for an adult white male wearing underwear and a green fleece top.

Anyone with any information relating to the matter is asked to please phone the Nelson Police Department General Investigation Section at 250-354-3919.