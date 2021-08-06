The first person to receive the vaccine in the Northern Health region was Biserka Becker, a care aide at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George. (phot from Northern Health)

The B.C. government has deemed the Walk-in-Wednesday vaccine initiative as a success.

Provincial officials said more than 33,000 British Columbians showed up at clinics throughout the province and got vaccinated, including 8,100 first doses.

The province had set aside 20,000 doses for walk-in vaccinations for anyone 12 and older who needed their first dose, or for people eligible for their second dose and the province said more than 80 per cent of the doses were administered.

“From Vanderhoof to Victoria, from Chilliwack to Creston, we saw thousands of people throughout B.C. drop in for Walk-in Wednesday and do their part to get vaccinated,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“With nearly 68% of eligible people now fully vaccinated in our province, every dose we administer brings us closer to our goal. The best way to keep us all safe is to get vaccinated.”

As of Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, 81.7 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 68.4 per cent have received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 402 new cases of COVID-19 including 234 new cases in Interior Health.

“Our province is currently facing a wave of cases in the unvaccinated,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer. “Events like Walk-in Wednesday are critical for making it even easier for people to get their vaccines. I am grateful to all the British Columbians who have rolled up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 vaccine – this simple act brings us one step closer to putting the pandemic behind us.”

B.C. officials said there are five COVID-19 outbreaks in B.C., in the Nelson Jubilee Manor, Kootenay Street Village, Cottonwoods Care Centre and Brookhaven Care Centre.