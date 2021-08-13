39 properties in the South Canyon district have been without water for four weeks.

Tanya wall, RDCK Area B Director said the Canyon area uses mountain streams and creeks for their water supply, but the Floyd Creek has dried up.

Wall said members of the 39 properties have had to transport water in totes or have water delivered to their houses.

“It has been a really tough year for certain homeowners and they’re investigating opportunities into future sources of water but it’s looking pretty grim right now,” added Wall.

Wall said it is important that people conserve their water as much as possible.

“I know a lot of people take it for granted that they turn on their taps or their outside taps and water comes, but we’re seeing with climate change that this is going to be a reoccurrence year over year if our conditions stay like this,” said Wall.

“Anything that anyone can do to conserve water helps our aquifers replenish or remain in place.”