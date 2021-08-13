Both the provincial and federal governments are providing more funds to support the Canada-British Columbia Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

Provincial officials said a one-time investment of $48.8 million will be going towards early childhood educator recruitment and retention efforts.

According to provincial officials, the funding will help to improve access to ECE training programs, provide bursaries to hundreds of ECE students and provide incentives to early learning professionals to join the sector and upgrade their skills.

“Early childhood educators are the heart of our child care system and we can’t improve access to affordable, quality and inclusive child care for B.C. families without them,” Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

“This additional investment from the Government of Canada will build on the progress we’ve already made through our Childcare BC plan to create an inclusive universal child care system with a well-supported early learning and child care workforce.”

B.C. government officials said the funds will support B.C.’s work to ensure ECEs are well supported and able to further their professional goals.