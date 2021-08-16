There are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to voting in the federal election.

To vote in the September 20th election, you must be registered at your current address.

If you’re not registered you can use Elections Canada’s online voter registration service to make sure you’re able to cast your vote.

You can also contact the Elections Canada office in your riding if you need assistance.

Voter information cards will be mailed out to all registered electors and you can expect to receive them around September 10th, the first day of advance polls.

However, there may be some delays in receiving your card, depending on when polling locations are identified.

You can click here to learn more.