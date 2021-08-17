The British Columbia Legislature in Victoria. (Supplied by B.C. Government)

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising drivers that highways could close with little warning due to wildfires.

B.C. government officials said non-essential travel to and within fire-affected areas is discouraged to help avoid traffic congestion.

Provincial officials said people should travel with a full tank of gas, food, water and other emergency supplies in case highways close or there are long delays.

The government is asking drivers to not stop along the highway because it could impede firefighting efforts.

Updated information on highway closures in the province can be found on DriveBC.