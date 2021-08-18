Due to uncertainty surrounding cross border travel, the Spokane Braves have decided to withdraw from the upcoming season.

“The Spokane Braves are very disappointed not to be able to participate in the upcoming KIJHL season,” said Braves owner Bob Tobiason.

“We would like to thank all our volunteers and prospective players for their understanding. We look forward to rejoining the league in 2022.”

“The Braves have been a valued member of the KIJHL for many years and we were very excited to celebrate a successful 50th season for KIJHL hockey in Spokane,” said Commissioner Jeff Dubois.

“Unfortunately, we have reached a point where certainty around cross-border travel was necessary for all parties, including the Braves’ ownership group, facility, players and staff. We are unable to proceed without knowing that the Braves and their Kootenay Conference opponents would be able to cross the border, and so this difficult decision was made.”

KIJHL officials said a revised 2021-22 regular season schedule will be released once adjustments are made to reschedule games.