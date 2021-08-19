Defenseman Josh Dalquist will get a chance to fulfill his dream of playing college hockey with the Okanogan Lakers.

Dalquist spent the 2019-20 season with the Thunder Cats, scoring eight goals and 24 points in 40 games.

This is the inaugural season for the Lakers and Dalquist said it will give him a chance to prove himself and be a reset.

“It’s obviously a great opportunity just to get things started in a new place and be the first team of this organization,” said Dalquist.

According to Dalquist, playing in the KIJHL helped him mature as a player and helped him improve his patience, vision and skating.

“That’s the big thing I have noticed about myself. I was too puck focused,” said Dalquist. “I’m a stay-at-home defenceman who will always protect the net first, but I’m capable of putting up points.”

Over his 71 games in the KIJHL, Dalquist put up 30 points and he said he’s excited to move up to the next level and meet his new teammates.

“We’re all going through the same thing,” he said. “It’s going to be a different experience. College hockey is completely different from junior hockey. It will be a good experience and a lot of fun.”

Dalquist played his first junior hockey game for his hometown Calgary Canucks back in 2017 before moving on to the KIJHL as a rookie for the Fernie Ghostriders in 2018. As a rookie Dalquist put up six points in 28 games.