NewsMore pop-up vaccine clinics coming to East Kootenay SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff Friday, Aug. 20th, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay)Vaccine clinics will be popping up throughout the East Kootenay for those still needing a vaccine.No appointments are necessary, so anyone living in the area that is eligible for a vaccine can walk in and receive a first or second dose.Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a vaccine and people can get their second dose four weeks after their first shot.Pop-up Clinic Locations and Times: Cranbrook:– Tamarack Mall, Saturday, August 21st, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.– Wycliffe Exhibition Grounds, Saturday, August 21st, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.– College of the Rockies, September 8th and 9th, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Creston:– Creston Farmers Market, Saturday, August 21st, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Ongoing Vaccine Clinic Times and Locations:Cranbrook:– Parkland Middle School, Monday to Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays: 10:00 am to 6:00 pmKimberley:– Kimberley Health Centre, Starting, Monday, August 23rd, Monday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.Fernie:– Elk Valley Hospital, Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:50 p.m.Sparwood:– Sparwood Health Centre, Wednesdays from 9:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.Elkford:Elkford Community Conference Centre, Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.Creston:Creston Health Centre, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tags: CrestonInterior Health