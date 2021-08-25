The Stage 3 Water Restrictions for Erickson have been lowered to Stage 2.

Stage 3 Water Conservation Measures were issued on June 28, 2021, because of low reservoir levels and high water use.

“The Stage 3 Water Conservation Measures worked to reduce overall demand and return reservoir levels to appropriate operating levels for emergency use,” said Steve Ethier, RDCK Water Operations Manager.

“We have had an exceptionally hot and dry season, but with the efforts made by the community to conserve water, the system was able to recover and further Water Conservation Measures were mitigated.”

Stage 2 Water Conservation Measures include:

– Watering of lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs is only permitted between 6:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m..

– Watering of gardens, trees and shrubs by watering can or hand-held hose is still permitted anytime.

Restrictions will remain in effect until further notice and RDCK officials said measures could be put back in place if demand increases significantly, hot and dry weather continues, or if the reservoir declines to critically low levels.