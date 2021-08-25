A fly fisherman heard the train a-coming with the sound of a man yelling for help from the inside of a CP Rail car.

According to RCMP officials, the Elk Valley detachment was alerted to the situation by CP Rail on July 23rd.

According to police, the fisherman heard the man yelling for help as the train went by.

Officers were sent to Fernie to investigate the train, where they spoke with the conductor who believed they may have a stowaway.

Officers soon learned that a man was stuck inside of the train’s grain car after he entered through an unlocked hatch.

BC Ambulance Service workers treated the man who had gone two days without food or water.

Elk Valley RCMP arrested the man for trespassing, mischief and illegally entering Canada.

Police officials said the man was taken to Surrey and transferred into the custody of American law enforcement at a nearby US Port of Entry.