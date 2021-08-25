The Town of Creston has reduced Water Restrictions to Stage 2.

Town staff said the change is due to cooler temperatures, increased stream flows and reduced irrigation demands.

In Stage 2, watering of lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs is permitted between 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m..

watering gardens, shrubs and trees by hand is allowed at any time.