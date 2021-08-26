Effective at noon on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, campfires will once again be allowed in the Cranbrook, Invermere, Columbia, Arrow and Kootenay Lake fire zones.

Campfires are still prohibited in the Boundary fire zone.

BC Wildfire Service officials said the cooler temperature and precipitation led to the change.

The current ban against any open fire larger than 0.5 metres wide will remain in effect across the Southeast Fire Centre.

Activities that remain prohibited:

• Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

• the use of burn barrels and burn cages;

• the use of air curtain burners;

• the use of sky lanterns;

• the use of fireworks, including firecrackers; and

• the use of binary exploding targets.

BC Wildfire Service officials said all campfires must have a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the area and people will have to have a hand tool and at least eight litres of water available nearby.