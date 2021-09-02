COVID-19 is continuing to spread through the East Kootenay, with 230 new cases reported in the region last week.

Data from the BC Centre For Disease Control (BCCDC) covers August 22nd to 28th.

The Cranbrook area has seen the highest number of new infections last week, with 69 cases reported. Meanwhile, Creston has reported 53 in the same time frame.

According to the BCCDC, 42 new cases were reported in the Elk Valley, 38 in and around Golden, 18 in the Kimberley area, and 10 in the Windermere area.

The Interior Health region has reported the highest numbers of new cases in all of B.C. in recent weeks. Most of them have been in the Okanagan area.

Across the Interior, 50 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, while 36 of them are in intensive care.

IH officials reported 266 new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, with a total of 2,299 active infections.

Fully vaccinated people over 12 years old continue to slowly climb in number across the East Kootenay. The percentage of people 12 and up who have received both doses followed by those 50 and up for the entire region can be found below: