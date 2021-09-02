Hay has been in short supply and feed prices will likely increase as a result.

Shannon Fisher at Top Crop Garden, Farm and Pet said they had to truck in supply, but are now almost out.

“We went ahead and I actually had some connections in Alberta and we brought in a semi-full and most of that’s already gone. Our regular supplier has only been able to supply us with one load, he doesn’t think there is going to be anymore.”

Fisher said high temperatures have led to the shortened supply, which will lead to higher prices.

“That has a terrible rippling effect as far as farmers not making enough money. Feed prices are going to start to go up because grain crops and everything isn’t what they should be because of the drought.”

“It is not a good year this year and rumour has it that most farmers will be shipping a good portion of their cow/calf herd because they just don’t have feed for it,” Fisher added.

Fisher said it’s important that people support local businesses and farmers as they navigate through this tough time.

“We need to try and support our farmers and I certainly hope our government realizes that. If you can support a local farmer and buy local I would definitely suggest doing so.”